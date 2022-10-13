Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $145.42 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0855 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $145.42 million and $149,456.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,140.52 or 0.99984318 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002188 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00042163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00060290 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022954 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.08615569 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $127,444.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

