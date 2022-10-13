Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0854 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $145.26 million and approximately $137,991.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,167.31 or 0.99997881 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006282 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001866 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00040176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00057464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022705 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.08549388 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $149,147.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

