Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $145.27 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $145.27 million and approximately $133,429.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,416.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002883 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00039428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00057567 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005288 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022549 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.08549388 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $149,147.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

