Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.64.

JCI stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 134,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,222. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

