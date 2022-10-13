Joystick (JOY) Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00002898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and approximately $1.37 million worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,405.14 or 1.00002668 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001843 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00039689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00057638 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005291 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022593 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.63513472 USD and is down -5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $624,011.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

