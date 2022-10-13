JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €19.00 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been given a €19.00 ($19.39) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENI. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($16.84) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. set a €15.70 ($16.02) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

ETR:ENI opened at €11.45 ($11.68) on Thursday. ENI has a 12 month low of €10.45 ($10.66) and a 12 month high of €14.80 ($15.10). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.40.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

