JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €30.00 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($30.61) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($28.16) target price on AXA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on AXA in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($32.86) target price on AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on AXA in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

AXA Stock Performance

AXA stock traded down €0.36 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €22.65 ($23.11). 5,097,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of €23.92 and a 200 day moving average of €23.72. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($28.26).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

