JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 780

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HL. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 989 ($11.95).
Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance
LON:HL opened at GBX 787.60 ($9.52) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,796.96. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,603 ($19.37). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 878.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 876.65.
Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Christopher Hill sold 8,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.39), for a total value of £73,917 ($89,314.89).
About Hargreaves Lansdown
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
See Also
