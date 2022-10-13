JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 780

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HL. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 989 ($11.95).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

LON:HL opened at GBX 787.60 ($9.52) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,796.96. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,603 ($19.37). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 878.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 876.65.

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 27.44 ($0.33) dividend. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is presently 8,695.65%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Christopher Hill sold 8,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.39), for a total value of £73,917 ($89,314.89).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

(Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.