JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Price Target to GBX 85

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on QUILF. Citigroup cut shares of Quilter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.83.

Quilter Price Performance

QUILF stock remained flat at $0.95 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. Quilter has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

