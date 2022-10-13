JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Target Price to $5.00

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Honest from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.96.

Honest Price Performance

Shares of HNST opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $311.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.50. Honest has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67.

Insider Activity

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.74 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. Honest’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honest will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $62,846.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,561.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Janis Hoyt sold 9,948 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $34,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $62,846.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,561.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,006 shares of company stock worth $199,863. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Honest by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Honest by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Honest by 82.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Stories

