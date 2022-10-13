JUNO 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $939,083.00 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. JUNO has a total market cap of $192.02 million and $939,083.00 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can now be bought for about $3.12 or 0.00016608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUNO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,085.62 or 0.27103732 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010586 BTC.

About JUNO

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 61,628,112 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “JUNO (JUNO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. JUNO has a current supply of 70,424,332 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUNO is 3.14453989 USD and is down -5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $888,983.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://junochain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.