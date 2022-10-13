JUNO (JUNO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $946,863.00

JUNO (JUNO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for about $3.24 or 0.00016917 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, JUNO has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. JUNO has a total market cap of $199.53 million and approximately $946,863.00 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 61,591,886 coins. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUNO (JUNO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. JUNO has a current supply of 70,424,332 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUNO is 3.34580706 USD and is down -4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,441,541.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://junochain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

