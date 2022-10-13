K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.31

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$28.31 and last traded at C$28.65, with a volume of 3100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.51.

KBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark reduced their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$308.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.72.

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$70.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.95 million. Analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

In related news, Director Matthew Bruce Hills acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.11 per share, with a total value of C$90,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$639,259.99.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

