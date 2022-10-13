Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $154.19

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $154.19 and last traded at $164.59, with a volume of 46087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KAI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kadant in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kadant Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $221.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.37 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at $564,931.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at $564,931.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 521.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2,063.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 7.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 481,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,752,000 after buying an additional 33,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 10.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 259,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,367,000 after buying an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

