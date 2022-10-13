Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West Sells 400 Shares

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,773. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of KALU stock opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average is $82.94. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $24,930,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 398,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after buying an additional 139,459 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $11,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 57.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after buying an additional 106,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

