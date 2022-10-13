Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $15.62

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 15.62, but opened at 14.72. Kanzhun shares last traded at 15.06, with a volume of 20,050 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BZ shares. Barclays started coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 20.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.01. Kanzhun had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of 166.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 165.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service increased its stake in Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at about $1,069,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kanzhun

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.