KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised KAR Auction Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

KAR Auction Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $384.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.47 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 14.3% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,275,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,220 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $13,098,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 71.3% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,664,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after acquiring an additional 692,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after acquiring an additional 549,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 89.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 733,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 347,032 shares during the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

