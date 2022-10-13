Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,502. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.08.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

