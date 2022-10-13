Keeler Thomas Management LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.88. 4,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

