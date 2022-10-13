Keeler Thomas Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for 1.4% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.