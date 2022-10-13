Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,718 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.4% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $283.04. The stock had a trading volume of 43,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $131.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.45. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.74.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

