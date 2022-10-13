Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 338 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,661,000 after acquiring an additional 225,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,592,000 after acquiring an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,545 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,182. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.13.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

