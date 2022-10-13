Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 3,518 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,153,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,458,000 after purchasing an additional 94,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 955,166 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NOBL stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,934 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.41. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

