Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KFRC. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Kforce Price Performance

NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.32. 109,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,649. Kforce has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 862.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 19,436 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

