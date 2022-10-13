Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $47.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Kilroy Realty traded as low as $38.91 and last traded at $41.39, with a volume of 910617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

