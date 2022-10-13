Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,719,000 after buying an additional 746,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,726. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

