Kin Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Kin has a market cap of $23.33 million and $456,336.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Kin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 coins and its circulating supply is 1,952,205,746,150 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin (KIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Kin has a current supply of 9,999,999,195,053.102 with 1,952,205,746,149.6094 in circulation. The last known price of Kin is 0.00001178 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $348,220.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

