Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.72

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.72 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 45.56 ($0.55), with a volume of 88229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.55).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, August 19th.
Kingspan Group Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market cap of £82.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 66.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.90.
Kingspan Group Cuts Dividend
About Kingspan Group
Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.
Featured Articles
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.