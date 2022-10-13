Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.72

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.72 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 45.56 ($0.55), with a volume of 88229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.55).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, August 19th.

The firm has a market cap of £82.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 66.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a €0.26 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. Kingspan Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

