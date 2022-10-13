KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Lowered to $370.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.63.

KLAC stock opened at $274.81 on Thursday. KLA has a 52-week low of $273.81 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KLA by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in KLA by 1,128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,140 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $401,488,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after acquiring an additional 543,345 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

