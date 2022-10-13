Klaytn Market Cap Reaches $498.22 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $498.22 million and approximately $36.94 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000848 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 3,080,657,190 coins. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.foundation. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Klaytn (KLAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Klaytn has a current supply of 10,782,297,980.8 with 3,080,399,942.851083 in circulation. The last known price of Klaytn is 0.17232015 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $23,452,415.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.klaytn.foundation/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.