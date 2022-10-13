KlayUniverse (KUT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $161.82 Million

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $161.82 million and approximately $22,934.00 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for $2.94 or 0.00015153 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 2.96176382 USD and is down -5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $24,316.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

