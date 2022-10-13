KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

KnowBe4 Trading Up 12.7 %

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 486.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. KnowBe4 has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $50,355.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,621.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,515.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,601. 5.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KnowBe4

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Stories

