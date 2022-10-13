KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

KnowBe4 Trading Up 12.7 %

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 486.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. KnowBe4 has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $50,355.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,621.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,515.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,601. 5.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KnowBe4

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Stories

