KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KNBE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.07.

KnowBe4 Stock Up 12.7 %

KnowBe4 stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. 26,031,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,903. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.70, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31.

Insider Activity at KnowBe4

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $50,355.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $4,337,621.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,515.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,601 over the last quarter. 5.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KnowBe4

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,209,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 30.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 226,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 52,435 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth about $16,751,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KnowBe4 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Further Reading

