Knowles (NYSE:KN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KN. Roth Capital downgraded Knowles from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Knowles Stock Performance

NYSE KN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,929. Knowles has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $1,637,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Knowles by 3,753.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Knowles by 5.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,204,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,937,000 after acquiring an additional 58,606 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

