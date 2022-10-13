Knowles (NYSE:KN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.92

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 13044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on KN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knowles in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Knowles by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 103,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth $468,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 263.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 474,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 344,003 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $261,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.