KOK (KOK) Price Up 57.2% This Week

KOK (KOK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, KOK has traded 57.2% higher against the dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $155.08 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,066.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001778 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00042355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00058479 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022978 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.31953015 USD and is down -5.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,341,008.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.