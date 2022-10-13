Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Cut to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.73) to €16.10 ($16.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €22.00 ($22.45) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.99.

PHG stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 176,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 41,875 shares during the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth about $1,078,000. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

