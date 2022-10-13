Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.76

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 29940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.73) to €16.10 ($16.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €22.00 ($22.45) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.98.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

