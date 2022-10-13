Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €22.00 ($22.45) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.73) to €16.10 ($16.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.99.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

PHG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.20. 41,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,481. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,303,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280,066 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,030,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,846,000 after buying an additional 1,030,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,373,000 after buying an additional 618,145 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after buying an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.