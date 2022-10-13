Konnect Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $269,119.00 (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Konnect token can now be bought for about $0.0736 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $269,119.00 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.28 or 0.27314536 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010668 BTC.

Konnect Profile

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect (KCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Konnect has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Konnect is 0.07426741 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $327,715.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://konnect.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

