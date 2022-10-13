KonPay Price Up 25.8% This Week (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. KonPay has a market capitalization of $105.92 million and $788,173.00 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KonPay token can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KonPay has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KonPay

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KonPay (KON) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. KonPay has a current supply of 3,200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KonPay is 0.04505423 USD and is up 7.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $647,195.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://konpay.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

