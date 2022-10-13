Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Koppers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of KOP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.26. 1,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,773. Koppers has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $465.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Koppers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Koppers by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

