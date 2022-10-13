Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

NYSE KEP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. 3,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,114. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,968,000 after acquiring an additional 459,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,736,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 206,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 39,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,012 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

