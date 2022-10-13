KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 3,641.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

KSRYY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. 1,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,187. KOSÉ has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $26.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00.

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers cleansing, facial wash, toner, emulsion, cream, gel/serum, pack mask, lip care, and massage products. The company also provides sunscreen, fragrance, makeup goods, hair products, beauty supplements, and other cosmetics.

