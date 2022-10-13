Kroger (NYSE:KR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.39.

Kroger Trading Down 1.9 %

KR traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $45.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,167. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.51. Kroger has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Kroger by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Kroger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

