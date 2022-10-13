Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of KURA stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 32,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,841. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $19.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 44,949 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 52,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 33,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 483,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

