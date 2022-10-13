Kusama Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $330.32 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Kusama has a market cap of $330.32 million and $28.41 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $38.42 or 0.00208299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kusama’s launch date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Kusama has a current supply of 9,651,217.45126206 with 8,470,098.05726206 in circulation. The last known price of Kusama is 39.02373813 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $14,817,043.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kusama.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

