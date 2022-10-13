KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on KVH Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

KVHI traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.12. 32,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,708. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Analysts forecast that KVH Industries will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $2,024,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $584,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 35,235 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,830,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

