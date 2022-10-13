Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) Price Down 17.9% Over Last Week

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a total market cap of $193.27 million and approximately $8,192.00 worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00005015 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kyber Network Crystal Legacy

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy launched on August 25th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official website is kyber.network. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is blog.kyber.network.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal Legacy

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a current supply of 210,252,943.83416528 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is 0.98332 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $4,550.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kyber.network/.”

