Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Up 4.2%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) was up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.40. Approximately 4,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 598,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

A number of analysts have commented on KYMR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 545,525 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,183,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480,742 shares in the company, valued at $64,499,292. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $217,000.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

